William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Private
WEITZEL RAYMOND W.

Age 83, of Overbrook passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Allegheny General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Nee) Weitzel; father of William "Bill" (Susan) Weitzel, the late Raymond (Sheri) Weitzel and the late Michael J. Weitzel; grandfather of Autumn Weitzel. Raymond retired after 35 years as a news photographer for WPXI. Friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 where a funeral service will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. Condolences may be left at:


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
