Age 83, of Overbrook passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Allegheny General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Nee) Weitzel; father of William "Bill" (Susan) Weitzel, the late Raymond (Sheri) Weitzel and the late Michael J. Weitzel; grandfather of Autumn Weitzel. Raymond retired after 35 years as a news photographer for WPXI. Friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 where a funeral service will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. Condolences may be left at:
www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019