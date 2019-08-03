Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Age 69, of Overbrook, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. Dear uncle of Matthew (Andrea) Zimmer, Laura (Mark) Duffy, Sarah Zimmer, Christopher Cordes, and Angie Pelliccio; beloved brother of Gabrielle Thorpe and the late Richard (Mary Gay survives) Zimmer; cherished son of the late Richard C. Zimmer and Gabrielle Cullen. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Memorial Service will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Christian Church, 2019 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
