FRISHOF REAHA
nee Rosenfield, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry Frishof. Dear sister of the late Annette (late Joseph) Wedner and the late Melvin (late Ella) Rosenfield. Loving mother of Barry (Adrienne) Frishof. Grandmother of Jodi (Michael) Polczynski and proud great-grandmother of Carli and Cameron Polczynski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Graveside Services and Interment were held on Wednesday at Cneseth Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.