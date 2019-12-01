Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for REBECCA GOELZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REBECCA A. (MARTINECK) GOELZER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REBECCA A. (MARTINECK) GOELZER Obituary
GOELZER REBECCA A. (MARTINECK)

Age 51, of Bridgeville, unexpectedly on November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark J. Goelzer; loving mother of Christina, Amanda and Patrick "P.J." Hefferan; cherished daughter of David and the late JoAnne Martineck; sister of Bobbie Bailey, Barb Momayez and Dave Martineck; also four grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday, December 3rd, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held on Wednesday, December 4th, at 11 a.m.  Memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REBECCA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -