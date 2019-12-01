|
|
GOELZER REBECCA A. (MARTINECK)
Age 51, of Bridgeville, unexpectedly on November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark J. Goelzer; loving mother of Christina, Amanda and Patrick "P.J." Hefferan; cherished daughter of David and the late JoAnne Martineck; sister of Bobbie Bailey, Barb Momayez and Dave Martineck; also four grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday, December 3rd, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held on Wednesday, December 4th, at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019