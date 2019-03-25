FENTON REBECCA J.

Died peacefully on February 24, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Becca was born in Boston in 1952 but her family moved to Pittsburgh, PA when she was a small child. She attended Wightman Elementary School and Taylor Allderdice High School, where she was the first woman to wear trousers to school. Becca was sent home by the principal when she refused to change into a dress upon arriving at school in long pants one freezing winter day. Thanks to Becca, generations of Allderdice women have been spared the indignity and discomfort of the out-dated dress code that was amended directly due to her defiant act. As a young woman, Becca embraced adventure when she signed on as a ships cook, but she eventually returned to Pittsburgh and was proud to call Squirrel Hill home for most of her life. She managed a crafts gallery, loved animals and was beloved by neighbors, family and friends alike. Later in life, Becca moved to Cape Cod to care for her ailing parents Barbara and Edwin Fenton; she is survived by her father, Edwin Fenton; sister, Elizabeth Fenton; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Christina Fenton; and nieces Becca Wilson and Alexandra Bergin. She was an extremely kind and generous person, and she will be greatly missed. A memorial celebration of Becca's life will be held in Cape Cod in September.