FLOURNOY REBECCA K.
On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Rebecca K. Flournoy, Age 69, of Pittsburgh (Homewood), PA. Mother of Mary Ann Blair and Maurice A. Blair; sister of Frank Rixey, Melvin Gale and Babara Gale. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of other family members and friends. No visitation. Memorial service will be held Tuesday 11:00 a.m. on December 31, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA. Interment was private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019