Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Resources
More Obituaries for REBECCA FLOURNOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REBECCA K. FLOURNOY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REBECCA K. FLOURNOY Obituary
FLOURNOY REBECCA K.

On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Rebecca K. Flournoy, Age 69, of Pittsburgh (Homewood), PA. Mother of Mary Ann Blair and Maurice A. Blair; sister of Frank Rixey, Melvin Gale and Babara Gale. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of other family members and friends. No visitation. Memorial service will be held Tuesday 11:00 a.m. on December 31, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA. Interment was private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REBECCA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now