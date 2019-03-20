|
DeFRANCISCO REBECCA L.
Age 85, of Coraopolis, PA who passed on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A daughter of the late Ruth and Charles Brunson; beloved wife of the late Carmen DeFrancisco; beloved mother of Michalene McMullen, Irmena Fiumara and Joseph DeFrancisco; grandmother of Jimmy McCoy, April Acker, Lee-Ann Heck, Michael Fiumara, Amy Fiumara and the late Larry Heck; great-grandmother of Alex Acker, Cameron Dawson, Canaan Harelik, Jason Acker and Riley Acker; aunt of Christian DeFrancisco; sister of Joseph DeFrancisco; Rebecca retired as a reservationist with the former US Airways. A memorial gathering will take place on Sunday, March 24, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 p.m. at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019