REBECCA LEIGH "BECKY" RUNCO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REBECCA LEIGH "BECKY" RUNCO Obituary
RUNCO REBECCA LEIGH "BECKY"

A popular, much-loved and highly regarded restaurant professional throughout Pittsburgh's East End and Eastern suburbs, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Becky, 36, who lived in Regent Square, attended the Carlow College Campus School and Oakland Catholic High School, and also was an early pioneer of home-schooling. She excelled in all aspects of dining, cuisine, management and bartending in many of the district's most popular establishments, most recently at Park Bruges in Highland Park. Surviving are her mother, Irene M. Runco, an instructor for Woodland Hills School District, her father, Clinton W. Runco, DMD, a Squirrel Hill dentist, sisters Jess and Rachel Runco, her sister-in-law Angel Runco, Charlie (her beloved Jack Russell Terrier), and several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as her dear roommate and his daughter. Friends received on Monday from 10 a.m. until a 3 p.m. funeral service at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd., Plum, PA 15239.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
