Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, 79 of Greensburg, passed away after a battle with cancer on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Rebecca was born October 28, 1939 in Frederick, Maryland. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1957, and went on earning her nursing degree from Jameson College in 1959 and her BS in Nursing from Pennsylvania State University in 1984. She worked at North Hills Passavant Hospital, (now UPMC Hospital) for most of her life. On August 10th 1963 she married Robert J. Isler of Pittsburgh. They raised two sons, Robert Joseph, II and Michael Patrick. In life she worked incredibly hard, both at one point being a single mom and working a full time job. Rebecca or better known as Becky, loved to read and would often be seen with a book in her hand. She had an immense enthusiasm encouraging others to read. She also enjoyed traveling, having visited Paris, England, Germany, and around the U.S. She was even in Seattle, Washington during the 1962 World's Fair at the unveiling of the Space Needle. She also enjoyed learning about history. She was a collector of many things. She was known for sassiness, quick wit, and her humor. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Ray Sheets and mother, Charlotte Sheets and is survived by her husband, Robert; her two sons and their wives, Robert and Dawn and Michael and Gisela; her six grandchildren, Denise, Alex, Dana, Brandon, Maggie, and Colton; brother, Kenneth Sheets; her sisters, Gerry Solberg and Harriet Fox. Per Becky's request, no service will be held. She has requested to be cremated. Her ashes will be interred at Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray, PA. The family would especially like to thank the staffs of the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, Excela Westmoreland, The Greater Pittsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Grane Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.