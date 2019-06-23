Home

REBECCA P. (PHILLIPS) FROBOUCK

REBECCA P. (PHILLIPS) FROBOUCK Obituary
FROBOUCK REBECCA P. (PHILLIPS)

Age 68, of Oakmont died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 after a long ten year battle with severe pain. Beloved and caring wife of Randy Frobouck of 27 years; sister of Jeffrey (Candy) Phillips and the late Jack Phillips. "Beckie" as she was known, belonged to Oakmont Country Club along with her husband, Randy. Services and interment will be held privately for the family in West Virginia. Memorials may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., Penna 15237. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
