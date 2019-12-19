|
SROKA REBECCA S. "BECKY"
Age 67, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Pickering House. She was born March 23, 1952, in Lancaster, daughter of the late James R. and Mary E. (Bauman) Turner. She was retired from the Ohio Department of Health with 20 years of service and attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She is survived by her children, Shane M. (Trish) Tyler, of Pleasantville, Jacqueline and John Sroka, both of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Keiton Tyler, Darrien (Emily) Sroka, Devin Sroka, and John Sroka III; great-granddaughter, Abby Sroka; step-grandchildren, Alexis Wyatt, Ashley Noland, and Ryan Babasa; step-great-grandchildren, Serenity Kiger and Everlee Ferguson; sisters, Judy (Tom) Gasser, of Lancaster and Shelly (Bill) DeVille, of Loveland; brothers, Scott and Barry Turner, both of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John A. "Jack" Sroka; brother, Mike Turner. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME, 222 S. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH with Pastor Roger Quay officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 - 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Rd., Bridgeville, PA 15017. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Food Bank, 125 North Eastwood Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.