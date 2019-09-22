|
SAVAGE REBECCA "BECKY"
Age 66, of Bellevue, passed on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Marie; sisters, Jean and Victoria; and brother, Thomas. Survived by brothers, David and Peter (Beverly); sisters, Kathleen and Carol (Jim); nieces, Rachael and Alexandra; and other nieces and nephews. Becky was a graduate of Avalon H.S., class of 1971 and University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse for 43 years at AGH and UPMC. She will be greatly missed. "Hope to see you on the other side" -Love, Pete. Private arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019