ANDERSON REED KEITH
Age 67, of Orlando, Florida passed away, Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born in McKeesport, PA, the son of M. Evette (Anderson) Wivagg and the late Richard A. Anderson of White Oak, PA. Reed was a graduate of McKeesport Area High School and the Culinary Institute of America in Poughkeepsie, NY. Reed was employed as the Executive Chef at the University of Central Florida, Tri Delta Sorority House for the last 15 years. Chef Reed is survived and lovingly remembered by his mother, brother Richard A. (Helen) Anderson of Bethlehem, PA; his daughter, Ashley A. Anderson of Orlando, Florida; niece, Lauren Anderson Midlam (Raymond); and great-nephew, Raymond Anderson Midlam of Bethlehem, PA; numerous cousins and friends, and his two beloved Irish Setters, Chef and Augustus. The family will be receiving family and friends at a Memorial service held at First United Methodist Church located at 1406 Cornell St., McKeesport, PA on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020