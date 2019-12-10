|
|
EMPH REGINA "GINA" A. (MISCHLER)
Of Castle Shannon, age 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born January 1, 1953 in Duquesne to the late Julia and Chesley F. Mischler. She is survived by close family and friends. Beloved wife of 46 years to John J.; loving mother of Dana (Joseph) Broderick and Jeremy (Ashley) Emph; adoring Gigi and Grandma of Taylor, Noah, Bennett, Kelsey and Sebastian; loving sister of Chesley M. (Kathie Davis) Mischler. Gina was a good and faithful servant of St. Anne Parish, Castle Shannon for 40 years. She devoted time to Lenten Fish Fries and the annual carnival. Gina was a dedicated employee of Matthews Bus Co. for 30+ years. Gina selflessly volunteered at the Western PA Model Railroad Museum, Gibsonia, and offered her needlework and crocheting talents to bring joy and comfort to many. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Church, Castle Shannon. (Everyone please meet at church). Burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Family suggest donations in her memory to Western PA Model Railroad Museum, wpmrm.org.
www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019