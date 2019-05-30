LYNCH REGINA A.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Regina Lynch. She was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Roche Lynch. Born on April 27, 1943, and died on April 14, 2019, she was surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving sister, Florence "Flossie" Tancraitor. Regina was preceded in death by her sisters and their spouses that became the boys for our family, Betty Humberston (Bud), Jane Reichert (Jim), and Gail Capizzi (Anthony); and her brother-in-law, John Tancraitor. Between the lot of them, they leave behind a host of many wonderful nieces, nephews, great and great-great legacies. Regina was very active with each of these children as if they were each her very own. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Word of God Parish at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Braddock Catholic Cemetery (All Saints). Arrangements by THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. www.niedfuneralhome.com.