FERRIS REGINA ANN (FOX)
Age 62, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James W. Ferris; loving mother of Adam (Sarah) Ferris; sister of Lois Grimes Patow, Patricia Sonnleitner, and the late Anna Catherine Fox; dear friend of Bob Shoop, Jr.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Family Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for their kindness and support. Friends and volunteers of Humane Animal Rescue of WPA welcome Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Due to the recent coronavirus resurgence, Visitation is limited to 10 PEOPLE AT ONE TIME inside. All others will be asked to wait outside until called. Private Blessing Service and Entombment will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020