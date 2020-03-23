Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for REGINA FERRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINA ANN (FOX) FERRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REGINA ANN (FOX) FERRIS Obituary
FERRIS REGINA ANN (FOX)

Age 62, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James W. Ferris; loving mother of Adam (Sarah) Ferris; sister of Lois Grimes Patow, Patricia Sonnleitner, and the late Anna Catherine Fox; dear friend of Bob Shoop, Jr.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Family Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for their kindness and support. Friends and volunteers of Humane Animal Rescue of WPA welcome Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Due to the recent coronavirus resurgence, Visitation is limited to 10 PEOPLE AT ONE TIME inside. All others will be asked to wait outside until called. Private Blessing Service and Entombment will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REGINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now