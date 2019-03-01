GIGLIOTTI REGINA C.

Age 94, Hollidaysburg, formerly of Pittsburgh and Cresson, went home to be with the Lord, February 19, 2019, at the Presbyterian Village at Hollidaysburg. Born July 17, 1924, Oakland, PA, Allegheny Co., daughter of the late John and Ann Manning. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank; sons, James and Frank; three brothers and two sisters. Survived by her daughter-in-law, Andrea Gigliotti, Cresson; four grandchildren, Tina (Matt), Frankie, Curtis, and Cameron; and one great-grandson, Milo. Regina loved to volunteer and enjoyed helping with Children's Hospital, Mellon Bank, WQED TV, and various theaters all in the Pittsburgh area. She took great pride in volunteering her time and is believed to have had over 300-plus hours' worth of community service. Regina enjoyed dancing, rooting for all the Pittsburgh sports teams, and going out with her husband. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Christ the Light of the World, 32 S. 1st St, Duquesne, PA 15110. Arrangements handled by KENNEDY - ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 233 Keystone Ave., Cresson, "Honored Provider of Veterans Funeral Care (TM)." Condolences may be made at: KennedyAndersonFuneralHome.com.