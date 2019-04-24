SAYLOR REGINA C. (SCHALL)

Age 73, of Monroeville, formerly of Hastings, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary D. Saylor; loving mother of Michele (Tom) Williams, Marcia (Shawn) Curler, and Melissa (Tom) Willis; wonderful grandmother of Kaitlyn, Aric, Devin, and Kylee; sister of the late Frances Valeria; niece of Frances Hunter; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Regina was a registered nurse that worked at The Podiatry Hospital of Pittsburgh for over 25 years. She finished her nursing career in case management for Healthways. She loved cooking and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren. Friends will be received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Parish Friday, 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

