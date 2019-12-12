|
|
FUNK REGINA
Age 78, of McCandless Twp., passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Family Hospice. Regina was the beloved wife of David Funk for four years and sister-in-law to Christine (Bret) Emick. Regina was born in Mill Creek, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Nancy Kerr and Jackson Wamsley. She was one of 19 children and is survived by several sisters and one brother. Regina was an avid horse lover and enjoyed her dogs and cats. Family and friends are welcome Friday from 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Alexis Church. Interment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019