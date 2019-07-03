|
|
McKEE REGINA H.
Age 81, of Indiana Twp., on June 30, 2019. Beloved wife for 58 years of Jack E. McKee; loving mother of Theresa (David) Perdziola, Jack (Michele) McKee, Jr., Regina (Michael) Simpson, and Stephen (Heather) McKee; sister of George (Pat) McKee and the late Frederick Hensel, Sr., Anita Marie Hensel, Jane Hornyak, and Genieve Barber; dear grandmother of Benjamin, Matthew, Amanda, Elizabeth, Jack, Emily, Shana, Sean, Andrew, and Samuel. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 5-8 and Thursday, 11-1 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Victor Church. A devoted Catholic, Regina was a wonderful wife, sister, mother and grandmother whose family was the most important thing in the world. In lieu of flowers, donations to Watson Institute for Autism, 301 Camp Meeting Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019