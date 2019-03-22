|
MARZEC REGINA JOHANNA (LOUIS)
Of Baldwin, on March 21, 2019, age 94; daughter of the late Paul and Kathleen (Kramer) Louis; mother of Judy (late Gary) Chop, Kenneth (Sharon), Randy (Donna), Robert (Linda) and the late John (wife, Gloria survives) Marzec; sister of Pauline Fedko; also survived by her seven grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Sunday 1-7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019