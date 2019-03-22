Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
MARZEC REGINA JOHANNA (LOUIS)

Of Baldwin, on March 21, 2019, age 94; daughter of the late Paul and Kathleen (Kramer) Louis; mother of Judy (late Gary) Chop, Kenneth (Sharon), Randy (Donna), Robert (Linda) and the late John (wife, Gloria survives) Marzec; sister of Pauline Fedko; also survived by her seven grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.  Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Sunday 1-7 p.m.  A Funeral Service will be held Monday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
