Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
REGINA M. MORTIMORE

REGINA M. MORTIMORE Obituary
MORTIMORE REGINA M.

Age 67, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, of Carrick. Wife of the late Robert J. Mortimore; loving mother of Robert Mortimore (Benita) and Toni Mortimore (Jason Abrahams); grandmother of Jordan, Paige, Jada, Anthony, Ashlee, Kacee and Jacob; great-grandmother of Gianna and Aria; sister of Ray (Cass) Burke, Ellie (Jim) Lehner, Patricia (Tom) Korey, Michael Burke, Rege Burke, Rita (Mark) Karwoski and the late Carol Hazen; sister-in-law of Charlene Lima, Beverly Brosky, Jack (Gail) Mortimore,  Rick (Karen) Mortimore and the late Charles and Eugene Mortimore; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. In keeping with Regina's wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
