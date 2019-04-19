BROWN REGINA ROSE

Age 92, of Oakmont, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019. Jean was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Elizabeth Pantoni of Pittsburgh. She was the loving wife of the late Donald L. Brown of California. Jean lived in California for many years and worked as a cook and caregiver for seniors before she retired. Sister of the late Angeline Ochoa, Lucille Rolewitz, Emily Brandau and William Pantoni; devoted mother of Stanley Andrzejczyk, Albert (Lynn) Andrzejczyk, Dr. Cynthia Andrzejczyk, Guy (Debbie) Andrzejczyk and Dana (Glen) Mateo; loving grandmother of Lauren (Rick) Sipe, Alex Andrzejczyk, Evan (Kate) Andrzejczyk, Kelly (Rich) Beatty, Lisa (Ben) Wyke, Lindsey Mateo and Adam Mateo; and numerous great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by her brother, Emmitt Pantoni; and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Passavant Memorial Homes Family of Services, Marshall House, 100 Passavant Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.