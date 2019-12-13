|
SIKORA REGINA "VIRGE" (SIWAK)
Age 91, of Carrick, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Sikora, Sr., to whom she was married for 66 years. Regina was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose Siwak; her sister and two brothers, and her son, James Sikora. She is survived by Frank (Kathy) Sikora, Robert (Kathleen) Sikora, and daughter-in-law, Debra (Keppel) Sikora; cherished "Grandma" of Pamela (Rob) Winkowski, Jill (John) Campbell, Kristy (Daniel) Houck, Sara (Michael) Lewis, Emily Sikora, Tammie (Barry) Sikora, Stephen Sikora, and Stacie Sikora; adored "GiGi" of Julianna and Thomas Winkowski, Mitchell, Owen, Patrick and Collin Campbell, Morgan and Mason Houck, and James and Francesca Lewis, she is also survived by countless nieces and nephews. Regina was a devoted mother and grandmother. In her working years, she was employed as an operator at Bell Telephone Company, a clerk at Autenreith's Dollar Stores, and a receptionist at Infant Didee Diaper Service. Regina was a lifetime member of the National Polish Falcons-Nest 118 and an active member of the GBU and St. Basil Church. She also volunteered her time at the Meals on Wheels and the Christian Mothers Group at church. Regina was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, a talented bowler, and an exceptional cook. Visitations will be on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral prayers on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019