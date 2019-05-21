Home

Age 90, of McKees Rocks, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Uram; loving mother of Jo Ann (Steve), Lynne (Joe), Chris (Brian) and the late Regis (Michele) Uram; cherished grandmother of Erica, Michael, Joseph, Stephen, Melissa, Eric and Tyler; great-grandmother of Riley, Emily, Greyson and Danica. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John of God Parish/St. Mary's Church. WEDNESDAY 9:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at Church. Services are private and entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019
