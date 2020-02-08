|
|
LARKIN REGIS A.
Age 67, McKeesport, formerly of O'Hara Township, passed away on February 6, 2020. Loving brother of Mary Lou (Peter) Leigh, Daniel (Nancy) Larkin, Maribeth Marsh and Gregory L. Larkin. There will be no visitation. A celebration of his life will take place at St Kilian Parish, 7076 Franklin Road, Seven Fields, PA 16046. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MYCS, Residential Recreational Fund, 2813 Versailles Ave, McKeesport, Pa 15132. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020