HAEFNER REGIS B.
Age 88, of New Sewickley Twp., formerly of Wexford, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Husband of the late Leona Haefner; loving father of James P. Haefner (StarLene) and Sylvia Bordt; grandfather of Amanda Boyd and Regis James Haefner (Molle); great-grandfather of Alyssa and Colin Boyd. Preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Charles Haefner and sister, Rita Modrak. Regis was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship award from the Lions Club. Family and friends received Tuesday, 2-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019