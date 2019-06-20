|
|
KOMRAUS REGIS D.
On Friday, May 3, 2019, Regis D. Komraus, age 89, of Shaler, PA. Devoted husband of the late Theresa Rose (Silneck); loving father of Regis (deceased), Mark, Valerie (Evans), and Diane (Ober); brother of Thomas Komraus, and the late Germaine (Coleman), Roy, Rita (Chamberlain), and Violet; grandfather of Adam, Amanda Jazbinsek, Addison Ober, and Aubrey Ober. Mass will be celebrated in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Millvale, on Friday, June 21, at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at St. Stanislaus. Afterwards, friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life and luncheon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the VFW Foundation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019