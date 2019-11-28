|
|
BAKOWSKI REGIS F.
On Monday, November 25, 2019, age 82, of Shaler Twp. Beloved husband of 52 years to Frances Bakowski. Loving father of Tina (Joe) Bakowski-Boyd, Daryl (Christine) Bakowski, and Liza Bakowski. Proud Pap of Austin Bakowski and Brianna Morello. Brother of Bernice Kaminski and the late Robert Bakowski. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Blessing Service Monday, 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019