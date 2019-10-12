|
|
BROWN REGIS F.
Regis Brown, age 85 of Pleasant Hills, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1934 in Boyers, Butler County, Pennsylvania one of six children of Joseph "Joe" and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Naples) Brown. Regis was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War; an avid outdoorsman – hunter and fisherman; involved in PHARA, the West Jefferson Hills School Board, Pleasant Hills Borough Council and many Thomas Jefferson Parent Booster boards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Anita Doyle, his son, Robert Brown and four of his siblings, Samuel Brown, Emelie and her husband, Jim McFarland, Ella Jane and her husband, George Fielding and Richard Brown. Regis is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Ann (Fielding) Brown, two children, Beth Ann (Thomas) Carroll and Ryan Brown; three grandchildren, Marie (Christopher) Curran, Joseph and Daniel Carroll; one sister, Mary (the late Lou) Bortot; sister-in-law, Diane Brown (Richard's wife), brother-in-law, Bill (Ruth) Fielding; nephew Robert (Mary) Christy and many more nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania 15025 (412 – 384 – 0350) on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2 – 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Grove Place, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15236 on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m., EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH FOR THE MASS. If desired, contributions in Regis's name may be made to: Robert F. Brown Memorial Scholarship, 148 Picture Drive, Pgh, PA 15236.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019