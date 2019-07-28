|
|
FITZHENRY REGIS
Age 90 of Hazelwood. Peacefully left this earth to be with our heavenly father on Friday, July 26, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years Naomi. Beloved Dad of Naomi, Kathy (Jim) Eisenbart, Judy (Joe Casciato), Eileen, Diane (Ray) Kielur, Janet and Regina. Preceded in death by his infant son Regis and brothers Bill, Jack, Tom, Eddie, Jimmy and Joey. Pap of 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother Ronnie, best friend Tony Mazza, sister-in-law Dora Lee and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Sunday and Monday from 2-4 p.m and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Stephens Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019