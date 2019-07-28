Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephens Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephens Church
REGIS FITZHENRY


1929 - 2019
REGIS FITZHENRY Obituary
FITZHENRY REGIS

Age 90 of Hazelwood. Peacefully left this earth to be with our heavenly father on Friday, July 26, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years Naomi. Beloved Dad of Naomi, Kathy (Jim) Eisenbart, Judy (Joe Casciato), Eileen, Diane (Ray) Kielur, Janet and Regina. Preceded in death by his infant son Regis and brothers Bill, Jack, Tom, Eddie, Jimmy and Joey. Pap of 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother Ronnie, best friend Tony Mazza, sister-in-law Dora Lee and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Sunday and Monday from 2-4 p.m and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Stephens Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
