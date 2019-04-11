FRANK REGIS

Age 75, of Gilpin Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at home. Born October 14, 1943 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Samuel and Rosetta (Hagan) Frank. Regis has lived in Gilpin Township for the last 16 years after moving from Middlesex Township. He worked in various positions at Consolidated Freightways for 29 years, retiring in 1996. Regis was a member of the VFW Post 7505 in Mars, PA, and a member of the Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 249. Regis enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, and tinkering with anything with wheels, especially tractors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Austin Jacob "A.J." Zwigart, who passed away on November 27, 2013. Regis is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Steck) Frank; children, Regis (Renee) Frank of Penn Township, Denise J. Zwigart of Valencia, Ronald P. (Kelly) Frank of Georgia, Keith P. (Jennifer) Frank of Shaler, Dana (Jamie) Leatham of Georgia, Ryan (Kim) Skomo Gilpin Township, Amanda (Adam) Oldfield of Gilpin Township, Andrea (Jesse) Catlos of Gilpin Township; 18 grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra Murphy. Friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. A blessing service will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Regis's name to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit

