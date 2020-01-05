Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for REGIS McFARLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGIS G. McFARLAND


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REGIS G. McFARLAND Obituary
McFARLAND REGIS G.

Age 90, of Economy, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born July 25, 1929, son of Guyton and Frances (Kress) McFarland. Beloved husband of the late Marlene E. McFarland; loving father of Patricia Braski, Michael (Anne), and Richard McFarland; dear grandpa of Kelly (Tom) Hahn, and Matthew McFarland. Regis will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. He was a lifelong Railroad employee who started his career with the Pennsylvania Railroad and retired from the Norfolk Southern Railway in Conway, PA. As a member of the 101st Airborne he selflessly served his country in the United States Army overseas. He enjoyed building model trains layouts which he proudly displayed for family and friends during the holiday season. After retirement he and Marlene enjoyed their camp at Presque Isle with their Boston Terriers. Spending time with his family was the most important part of Regis's life. Family and friends are welcome Monday from 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Entombment will be held privately at North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Regis' name to The .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REGIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now