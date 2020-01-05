|
McFARLAND REGIS G.
Age 90, of Economy, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born July 25, 1929, son of Guyton and Frances (Kress) McFarland. Beloved husband of the late Marlene E. McFarland; loving father of Patricia Braski, Michael (Anne), and Richard McFarland; dear grandpa of Kelly (Tom) Hahn, and Matthew McFarland. Regis will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. He was a lifelong Railroad employee who started his career with the Pennsylvania Railroad and retired from the Norfolk Southern Railway in Conway, PA. As a member of the 101st Airborne he selflessly served his country in the United States Army overseas. He enjoyed building model trains layouts which he proudly displayed for family and friends during the holiday season. After retirement he and Marlene enjoyed their camp at Presque Isle with their Boston Terriers. Spending time with his family was the most important part of Regis's life. Family and friends are welcome Monday from 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Entombment will be held privately at North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Regis' name to The .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020