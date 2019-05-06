Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Of North Versailles, age 74, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Blanche Hensler for over 20 years; loving father of Vincent Hensler of Monroeville; cherished grandfather of Areana and Carissa Hensler; great-grandfather of Bryson and Layla; brother of Patricia Ann (Jim) Kitchen; uncle to Rose Marie (Bill) Bordogna, James Kitchen, Jr., and Sharon (Ken) Hughes; also survived by four great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-nieces and nephews. Rege was a retired employee of the Catholic Cemeteries Association of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, with 41 years of service. During that time, he mainly worked at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville, and was proud to say that he was one of the original workers of the cemetery. Rege loved to play the PA lottery. Many local folks may remember Rege as someone who would frequent the Great Valley Shopping Center and Deli-licious in Wilmerding, always willing to give the locals a ride to where they needed to go. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-8 at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
