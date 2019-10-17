Home

Age 66, of Dormont, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Devoted son of the late Regis and Elizabeth "Betty Jane" Pahler; beloved husband for 42 years of the late Kathleen Irene (Boehm) Pahler; loving father of Jana Irene and Joshua "JB" Pahler; brother of the late Linda Beebe; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Regis was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt. He was also a historian who could never drive past a civil war battlefield without stopping. Regis was a proud 40-year member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local #95 at Pittsburgh International Airport. He enjoyed many adventurous family vacations in their Conversion Vans, often to the beach, especially Myrtle Beach. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, Saturday morning at 10. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue.    www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
