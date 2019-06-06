|
|
SAGER, SR. REGIS L.
Age 83, of Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Husband of the late Betty A. "Boopsie" (Cronin) Sager; beloved father of Sissy (Leo) Hedderman, Renee (Matthew) Sager, Patrick (Tuyen) Sager, Lori (Michael) Sager and the late Sheila and Regis L. Sager, Jr.; loving grandfather of Dana Rapneth, Lee and Lauren Hedderman, Chelsea, Chad and Ben Sager, Brianna Murray and the late Vincent "Butch" Rapneth; great-grandfather of Kylie, Estelle and Brynlee; brother of Richard Sager and the late Robert Sager; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Hospice, 3356B Babcock Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019