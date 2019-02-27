Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for REGIS MAIETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGIS M. MAIETTE Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REGIS M. MAIETTE Sr. Obituary
MAIETTE REGIS M., SR.

Age 70 on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Father of Regis, Jr. and Raymond Maiette; brother of Ralph Maiette, Jr., Ronald Maiette, Dianna Kuzel, Debra Maiette and the late Robert Maiette. Rege was a longtime friend of Denny and Danny Eggerton and was manager of the 1613 Saloon in Carrick. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m., at the BORON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd., Friends welcome for the committal services in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday at 12:30 p.m.


www.boronfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now