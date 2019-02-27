|
MAIETTE REGIS M., SR.
Age 70 on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Father of Regis, Jr. and Raymond Maiette; brother of Ralph Maiette, Jr., Ronald Maiette, Dianna Kuzel, Debra Maiette and the late Robert Maiette. Rege was a longtime friend of Denny and Danny Eggerton and was manager of the 1613 Saloon in Carrick. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m., at the BORON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd., Friends welcome for the committal services in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019