KIEFER REGIS R. "REGE"

Age 89, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary D. (McGrath); loving father of Patricia (Ralph) Polite, and the late John Kiefer and a stillborn son; grandfather of Megan (Eric) Osborne, Mollie Polite, and Michael (Jennifer) Polite; great-grandfather of Alexander and Evelyn Osborne, and Dominic Polite; brother of Teresa Gallagher, Virginia Martin, Joanne Cheetham, Roberta Leslie, and Richard (Kathy) Kiefer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rege was a former employee of Kaufmans, Seasonall, Sears, and Home Depot. He was an usher at St. Philip Catholic Church for many years. He loved gardening and music. Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

