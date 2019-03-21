Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for REGIS KIEFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGIS R. "REGE" KIEFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REGIS R. "REGE" KIEFER Obituary
KIEFER REGIS R. "REGE"

Age 89, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary D. (McGrath); loving father of Patricia (Ralph) Polite, and the late John Kiefer and a stillborn son; grandfather of Megan (Eric) Osborne, Mollie Polite, and Michael (Jennifer) Polite; great-grandfather of Alexander and Evelyn Osborne, and Dominic Polite; brother of Teresa Gallagher, Virginia Martin, Joanne Cheetham, Roberta Leslie, and Richard (Kathy) Kiefer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rege was a former employee of Kaufmans, Seasonall, Sears, and Home Depot. He was an usher at St. Philip Catholic Church for many years. He loved gardening and music. Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .


schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now