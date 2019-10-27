|
FIERST REGIS THEUERL
Age 91, formally of Churchill and Memphis, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Billie Jane Fierst; loving brother of Dolores L. Colella and Gwendolyn Fierst. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Regis was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Teamsters Local 261 and was a Corporal in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Catherine (Theurel) Fierst. There will be no public visitation. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bakerstown Road, Tarentum, PA 15084. Everyone please meet at the cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019