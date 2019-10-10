|
|
VEATCH REGIS
Age 89, of Shaler Twp., formally of North Side, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on January 8, 1930. Regis was a proud Navy Veteran, a member of the VFW and Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company. Regis also worked as a warehouse manufacturer at PPG for 45 years. Regis is survived by his children, Edward Mrazek, Regis Veatch, Gail Weckman ( Robert) and William Veatch (Sharon); five grandchildren, Laura Kerrigan (Justin), Micheal Veatch ( Laura), Carrie Weckman, Bethany Graham (Shawn) and Scott Beir (Becky); seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryleigh, Kendall, Annabelle, Sawyer, Lilly and Emi. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Veatch (Elaine); sisters, Gloria Saunders (Robert), Betty Veatch and Mary Lou Veatch. Friends will be received at the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in our funeral home chapel Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019