Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for REGIS DEEMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGIS W. DEEMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REGIS W. DEEMER Obituary
DEEMER REGIS W.

Age 81, of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly on February 8, 2019. Regis was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, member of the American Legion Post #760 and VFW Post #764. He enjoyed woodworking and completing sudoku puzzles. Regis is survived by his beloved spouse, Marilyn (Meyer) Deemer; brother, Paul H. (Joan) Deemer; son, Stephen R. (Crystal) Deemer; two daughters, Marianne (Todd) Main, Karen (Mark) Paddison; grandchildren, Nathanial (Allison) and Colleen Main, Michael (Krista) Deemer, Megan and the late Kayla Paddison; great-grandchildren, Amelia Main, Ezra Deemer; his brother, Paul H. (Joan) Deemer; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Deemer; mother, Hildegard "Hilda" Deemer; brother, John H. Deemer. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, PA 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15234, Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Family suggests guests meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anne's Church and St. Jude's. Condolences may be left at:


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now