DEEMER REGIS W.

Age 81, of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly on February 8, 2019. Regis was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, member of the American Legion Post #760 and VFW Post #764. He enjoyed woodworking and completing sudoku puzzles. Regis is survived by his beloved spouse, Marilyn (Meyer) Deemer; brother, Paul H. (Joan) Deemer; son, Stephen R. (Crystal) Deemer; two daughters, Marianne (Todd) Main, Karen (Mark) Paddison; grandchildren, Nathanial (Allison) and Colleen Main, Michael (Krista) Deemer, Megan and the late Kayla Paddison; great-grandchildren, Amelia Main, Ezra Deemer; his brother, Paul H. (Joan) Deemer; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Deemer; mother, Hildegard "Hilda" Deemer; brother, John H. Deemer. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, PA 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15234, Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Family suggests guests meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anne's Church and St. Jude's. Condolences may be left at:

