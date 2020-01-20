Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
REGIS W. "REGIE" METZLER Jr.

REGIS W. "REGIE" METZLER Jr. Obituary
METZLER, JR. REGIS "REGIE" W.

It takes a strong sense of humor to grow up the only brother with four sisters, and fortunately, Regis "Regie" W. Metzler, Jr., had jokes and charm to spare. His curls showed off his playful nature, whether they were blonde or teased out! He always looked sharp-dressed in Pittsburgh sports apparel, or ready for a night on the town. A graduate of North Allegheny High School, Class of 1969, friends will fondly remember the many ways he made them laugh. Rege was a proud Marine who served his country in Vietnam, and continued his involvement upon his return, wearing his United States Marine Corps attire with dignity. Rege passed away on his 69th birthday, and was preceded in death by his parents, Regis, Sr. and Helen Metzler; and his sister, Debbie (Jim) Link. He is survived by sisters, Diane (Bill) Sullivan, Denise (Don) Ryan and Sheryn (Dan) Fisher. He is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews with plenty of stories to tell about their wild card Uncle Regie. Friends received Tuesday 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Avila Church Wednesday 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
