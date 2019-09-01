Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 93, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dory; daughter, Marti; son, Scott; and daughter-in-law, Peggy. Mac has three grandchildren, Robert, Kerry and Bridget; sister, Lois Robertson. In 1961, Mac and Dory moved to Pittsburgh where Mac was the development officer for Chatham College. Then he switched to a banking career where he worked for the trust departments at Pittsburgh National Bank (PNC BANK) and Mellon Bank. Mac was instrumental in the development and building Passavant Hospital. Mac was an active member of Memorial Park Church. He loved to play golf with the folks at Wildwood Golf Club. Mac McCrum was an ambassador for Pittsburgh. He loved this city. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Hills Community Outreach, 1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101 or Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peoples Rd. Allison Park, PA 15101 where a memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Service starts at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
