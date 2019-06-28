Home

RENEE' M. (RAINVILLE) McHENRY

RENEE' M. (RAINVILLE) McHENRY Obituary
McHENRY RENEE' M. (RAINVILLE)

Of Bethel Park; age 66; peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019; daughter of the late Norbert and Angela Rainville; beloved husband of 45 years to John "Les"; sister of Michelle Rusnak and Elaine Rainville; also survived by nephews. Family and friends will be received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park where funeral services will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
