CLARK DR. RENEE (SMITH)
Of Wilkinsburg, PA, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Daughter of the late Nate Smith, Sr. and Minnie Smith; wife of the late Carl Clark; sister of Nate Smith, Jr. and the late Sabrina Smith; aunt of Natasha Smith, Nate Aaron Smith III, and Morgan Lee Smith; Renee is also survived by a host of other family and friends. Friends received Sunday 4-7 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pgh., PA 15235. Service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Church of the Ascension, 4729 Ellsworth Ave., Pgh., PA 15213. Renee will be dearly missed by all.