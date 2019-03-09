JENKINS RENEE

Age 50 of Mt. Lebanon, PA, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born on June 29, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Carol and William Solomon; beloved wife to Terry Jenkins; loving mother to Tyler Jenkins; stepmother to Samantha Jenkins; dear sister to Greg (Ryland) Solomon and Diane (Steve) Broniszewski; loving aunt to Camille and Caroline Solomon and Graeme, and Zachary Broniszewski; and several other nieces and nephews. Renee loved to travel and was passionate about food and drink. Her most treasured time was spending time with friends and family, and especially her son Tyler. Renee will be dearly missed by all. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Fund. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com.

