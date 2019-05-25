|
|
BENZO RENEE L.
On Sunday, May 19, 2019, age 65, of Rankin, PA. Mother of Sonora, Kenneth and Lakesha Benzo; sister of Jerome, Marcellus and Andre Anthony Benzo; also survived by 16 grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 25, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Saturday, 12 p.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 25, 2019