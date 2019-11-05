|
DONAHUE RENEE LYNNE
On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Renee Lynne Donahue of Point Breeze, unexpectedly passed away. She was the daughter of the late Vickie J. Donahue and was also preceded in death by her brother, Craig L. Donahue. Renee is survived by her brothers, Charles "Chas" Donahue and Paul H. Donahue. Renee was a dedicated US Postal Worker for many years and rose to the ranks of supervisor. Affectionately known as "Grandma," Renee had a way about her, sparking conversations with total strangers and then end up adopting them, so to speak. You could always tell when she was in a room by the sound of her vibrant laughter. We will fondly remember those good times. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Gwen's Girls (gwensgirls.org). Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the COSTON, GOODEN & BROWN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, LLC., 605 Brushton Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11 a.m. at Mother of Good Counsel Church, 7705 Bennett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019