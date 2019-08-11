|
|
NAGY RENESE "RE" (DALEY, STILLER)
Age 76, of Castle Shannon, passed away at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of 38 years to her late husband, William "Bill" Nagy; mother of John T. Daley, Jr., the late Scott M. Daley, the late Mary Daley, Marianne (Alex) Vlacos, Valerie (Jay) Holt, and Rosemary Nagy; Mimi of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of the late Martin "Marty" Stiller; daughter of her late parents, Thomas and Rosella Stiller. Services are Private and under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. Condolences may by left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019