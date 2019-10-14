Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for REVA SIMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REVA (CLAIR) SIMON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REVA (CLAIR) SIMON Obituary
SIMON REVA (CLAIR)

On Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lesser Simon and Edwin Hackman; beloved mother of Ronna (Martin) Blumenfeld, Leonard Simon and Jeffrey (Leah Piekarz) Simon; sister of Rose Kruger and the late Judy Feldman and Sholom Clair; grandmother of Daniel Blumenfeld, Benjamin Simon and Elisheva (Matthew Neyman) Simon; great-grandmother of Nathan Neyman; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 10 a.m. NO PRIOR VISITATION. Interment, Pliskover Cemetery, Kennedy Twp. Contributions may be made to New Light Congregation, 5915 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Na'amat, 5898 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REVA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now