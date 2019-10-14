|
|
SIMON REVA (CLAIR)
On Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lesser Simon and Edwin Hackman; beloved mother of Ronna (Martin) Blumenfeld, Leonard Simon and Jeffrey (Leah Piekarz) Simon; sister of Rose Kruger and the late Judy Feldman and Sholom Clair; grandmother of Daniel Blumenfeld, Benjamin Simon and Elisheva (Matthew Neyman) Simon; great-grandmother of Nathan Neyman; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 10 a.m. NO PRIOR VISITATION. Interment, Pliskover Cemetery, Kennedy Twp. Contributions may be made to New Light Congregation, 5915 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Na'amat, 5898 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019